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Norristown outlines capital improvement plan
By Rachel Ravinarravina@thereporteronline.com,3 days ago
NORRISTOWN — The 2027 budget season is in full swing in the Municipality of Norristown as elected officials begin review of a nearly $41.3 million capital improvement plan. The eight-figure proposed sum was broken down by Finance Manager Alecia Fields during the October 29 council work session, sharing budgetary requests related to “our major purchases and projects that typically require approval by resolution.”