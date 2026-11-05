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Hayti's Tim Grissom wins final Rhodes MVP Belt in Week 10
By Kaelin Triggs,2 days ago
HAYTI -- For the 10th and final week of the Semoball MVP honors, Hayti's Tim Grissom is taking home the Rhodes MVP Belt. The sophomore quarterback had 316 passing yards in a 54-12 victory over Malden on Friday, Oct. 30, including three touchdown passes to push the Indians to a district semifinal appearance and snap a four-game losing streak for his team.
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