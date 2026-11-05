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Cape Fear Community College to showcase student talent at annual arts festival
By Jada Harris,3 days ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Student artists and performers from Cape Fear Community College are preparing to share their creative work with the public during the third annual Hello Arts Festival. The gathering highlights student talent across multiple artistic disciplines, featuring live performances alongside a visual art exhibition displayed in the...