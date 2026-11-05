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Shutesbury officials oppose MWRC request to draw more water from Quabbin
By Franklin County Now,3 days ago
SHUTESBURY, MA (FRANKLIN COUNTY NOW) — The Shutesbury Selectboard sent a letter to the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission stating their opposition to draw an additional 20 million gallons of water per day from the Quabbin Reservoir. One argument the Selectboard raises is that the request violates the 1983 Interbasin Transfer Act.