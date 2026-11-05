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$2 million announced for apprenticeship programs
By Franklin County Now,3 days ago
BOSTON, MA (FRANKLIN COUNTY NOW) — The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced $2 million in Grants for Registered Apprenticeship Opportunities in Workforce to 31 organizations to train and place nearly 300 apprentices and pre-apprentices across the state. The grants will fund training for apprentices in high-growth industries such as health care, manufacturing, clean energy, and life sciences.