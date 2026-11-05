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Good vibrations | Penn State Reproductive Justice Program hosts ‘Sex Toy Bingo’
By Hadley Louisa-mae Milhomme,2 days ago
The Penn State Reproductive Justice Project hosted a “Sex Toy Bingo” event Wednesday night in Freeman Auditorium. Members and attendees gathered together to support sexual wellness education and encourage body positivity, all while providing safe sex resources, like grabbing a condom as they collected bingo tokens. The event...