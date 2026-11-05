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Banks are turning cautious on lending, according to the Fed. What it means for the economy
By Hugh Leask,3 days ago
U.S. banks tightened lending standards for small firms and major commercial real estate loan categories during the third quarter, according to a new Federal Reserve bank lending survey. Lenders highlighted less favorable or more uncertain economic conditions and worsening industry-specific problems. The Fed survey measures reported lending standards, terms and...