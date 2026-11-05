Main Navigation

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By Jack Jones,2 days ago
FIRZA – Move. FIRZA lands on NUSONIDO with ‘Move’, the lead track from a two-track release that also features ‘Pleasures’. It’s another addition to the label’s increasingly busy catalogue of contemporary house music, with FIRZA operating in the space between house and tech house. The extended version runs to nearly six minutes, making it a natural fit for DJs looking beyond shorter, streaming-oriented arrangements. A release worth checking for those following the newer names and imprints working across the genre.