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Sandoval Man Arrested in Pickup Truck Fire
By Withers Syndication,3 days ago
32 year old Joey Evans of Sandoval was arrested Tuesday for arson and criminal damage to property following a pickup truck fire last weekend. Police say Evans threw a lighted can of gasoline at the truck in a parking lot in the 900 block of South Locust. Firefighters found the engine compartment engulfed in flames but stopped the fire from spreading to the rest of the truck. Evans remains in the Marion County Jail pending court action.