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Marathon Will Sell Mandan Refinery
By Paul Bougie,3 days ago
(Mandan, ND) — Marathon Petroleum Corporation and MPLX LP are selling their Mandan refinery to a company in Texas. The company announced the deal includes the St. Paul Park refinery in Minnesota and is worth more than four-point-two-billion-dollars. The deal gives Marathon nearly three-and-a-half-billion for the refining operations, while MPLX receives 750-million for supporting midstream assets, including crude pipelines, storage and terminals. The Mandan plant processes about 72-thousand barrels of crude oil per day.