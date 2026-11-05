undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Santa arrives in Columbus at Cabela’s with parade and free treats this weekend
By Chrissy Morton,2 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Santa is coming to Columbus in a way families have never seen before. Cabela’s will host the kickoff for Santa’s Wonderland on Saturday, Nov. 7, as Santa cruises into the store on a fire truck to begin the Christmas celebration. Families are invited to welcome Santa’s arrival at the outdoor parade which organizers say will feature the OSU Fishing Team, Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland, Westerville Cub Scout Pack 966, Randy and Matt Fishing and the Simon Kenton Council (Polaris District).