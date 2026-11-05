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New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys Injury Updates, Week 9 League Roundup
By AI-assisted,3 days ago
Patriots and Cowboys Injury News, Plus a Quarterback Contract Clock Around the League. Two of the clubs in this roundup have injury news pointing in opposite directions, and the league-wide item here is quieter than it should be. Both quarterbacks in the third item are heading into fourth seasons with no new deal, and that matters more than the headline suggests.