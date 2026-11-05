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Salem Army Veteran Wins Five Thousand Dollars for Housing
By Withers Syndication,3 days ago
A Salem Army veteran has received five thousand dollars through Thrive Dispensaries’ Help on the Homefront giveaway. Leonard Newcomb accepted the check Wednesday at Thrive’s Mount Vernon location as the program’s Illinois winner. Newcomb and his wife have four children and hope to move from their three-bedroom home into a larger house. He says the money could help with a down payment. The giveaway helps veterans cover housing costs and home improvements.