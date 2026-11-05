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North Dakota Republicans Hold Onto Their Seats
By Paul Bougie,3 days ago
(Bismarck, ND) — While Democrats carried out a “blue wave” across the country, North Dakota Republicans scored big wins, as the GOP maintained control of its congressional delegation. Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer highlighted what they called “Team North Dakota.” North Dakota Secretary of State Michael Howe will also keep his seat, as will North Dakota Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus.