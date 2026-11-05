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Three Affiliated Tribes Swears In 1st New Chairman In 12 Years
By Paul Bougie,3 days ago
(Mandan, ND) — Three Affiliated Tribes members have a new chairman for the first time in 12 years. Darwin David Williams was sworn in on Wednesday at the MHA tribal council chambers after defeating Fredrick Fox by 424 votes. Williams honored the people who helped him along the way and all veterans in the room during his swearing-in ceremony. One of Williams’ main campaign promises was to perform an audit on the tribe’s finances. He says six-point-seven-billion dollars went missing during the previous administration.
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