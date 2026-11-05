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Voter Turnout in North Dakota Was the Lowest in 50 Years.
By Paul Bougie,3 days ago
(Bismarck, ND) — Nearly 40-percent of eligible North Dakota voters cast ballots in this week’s midterms, marking the lowest voter turnout in a general election in North Dakota in the last 50 years. The previous low of 43-percent was set in the 2022 General Election. More than 135-thousand people waited until election day to vote, while more than 50-thousand cast their ballots early and 53-thousand voted by absentee-mail ballot. Election results will remain unofficial until county canvassing boards meet on November 16, and results are certified by the State Canvassing Board on November 18.
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