undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Health And Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. To Visit North Dakota Thursday
By Paul Bougie,3 days ago
(Bismarck, ND) — Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is coming to North Dakota on Thursday. He will be participating in three roundtable discussions with state and tribal leaders in the Bismark area. Interior Secretary and former North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum will also be participating in some of the discussions. They will be joined by Gov. Kelly Armstrong, Rep. Julie Fedorchak and both U.S. Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven.