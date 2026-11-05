undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Altru Health System To Buy Three CHI St. Alexius Health Locations.
By Paul Bougie,3 days ago
(Bismarck, ND) — Altru Health System has signed an agreement to buy three CHI St. Alexius locations from CommonSpirit Health in Bismarck, Turtle Lake and Garrison. The transaction is expected to close in early 2027, pending regulatory review. The pending sale and transition are not expected to affect current patient care or day-to-day operations.