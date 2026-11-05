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Oilers Emerging as Intriguing Landing Spot for Nikita Kucherov
By Vivek K.,3 days ago
The Edmonton Oilers have spent years searching for the right pieces to complement Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Now, with one of the NHL’s most dominant offensive players potentially available, general manager Stan Bowman has an opportunity worth exploring. Nikita Kucherov’s trade request has sent shockwaves throughout the NHL. The reigning Hart Trophy winner has informed the Tampa Bay Lightning that he does not intend to re-sign when his contract expires following the 2026-27 season and would prefer to be traded.