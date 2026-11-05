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Celtics escape vs. Bucks; keeping tabs on Patriots injury report | All-Access Daily
By Michael Hurley,3 days ago
A.J. Brown (ankle/knee), TreVeyon Henderson (illness) and Christian Barmore (illness) didn't practice Wednesday. Will anyone return Thursday?. The Celtics fended off the Bucks' second-half surge Wednesday night at TD Garden. The Bruins will play the Penguins on Thursday night in Pittsburgh. Welcome to the "All-Access Daily" live blog, where NBC...