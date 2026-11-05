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'It's fascinating to see a human becoming a person': Author Clémentine Goldszal
By Stuart Norval,2 days ago
What is life like for a newly born, premature or sick baby? These are the questions tackled by a French journalist in her first ever book. Clémentine Goldszal asks what it means to be rushed from the delivery room to the neonatal intensive care unit, and what is means to enter the world before you are ready. Goldszal's book is entitled "Newborn: Inside the World of Neonatal Care". She spoke to us in Perspective.