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2 arrested after stabbing on Second Avenue in Terre Haute, police say
By Chris Essex,3 days ago
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people were arrested after a stabbing Nov. 4 in the 2200 block of Second Avenue in Terre Haute, the Terre Haute Police Department said. Officers responded around 4 p.m. to a report of a possible stabbing, police said. They found a man with an apparent knife wound. Police said the preliminary investigation indicated he had been in a confrontation with another man over a woman with whom the victim may have previously been in a relationship.
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