undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Deep-blue Washington State passes ballot initiative banning trans girls from sports
By Samantha Allen,3 days ago
Voters in deep-blue Washington State, home to some of the most robust anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination protections in the country, have passed a ballot initiative that bars transgender girls from participating on girls’ sports teams. The controversial statute will require verification of sex from a health care provider in order for...