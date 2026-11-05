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Orange County mayor-elect says she’ll lean on staff for help addressing Amendment 3
By Central Florida Public Media,3 days ago
The day after her historic victory as Orange County’s first Black woman to be elected mayor, Mayor-Elect Tiffany Moore Russell outlined her goal of building “a better future” for the county. Her transition team will focus on three governing priorities, she said: effective government, opportunity and quality...
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