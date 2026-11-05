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Community Care Cut Pennsylvania IBHS Authorizations to Six Months on September 17. Magellan Extended Its Six-Month ABA Limit to Two More Counties.
By Ethan Webb,2 days ago
UPMC’s Community Care halved IBHS authorization periods and capped ABA assessment requests at 200 units. Magellan extended its own six-month limit. Authorizations now last half as long. Community Care’s Provider Alert 18 limits new IBHS authorizations, including ABA, to six months for requests submitted on or after September 17, down from as long as 12.
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