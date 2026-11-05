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Fannin County and Polk County schools close due to storm damage and flooding
By Nathan P. Gayle,3 days ago
COPPERHILL, Tenn. — Fannin County Schools canceled classes Thursday, Nov. 5, because of widespread storm damage across the county. The closure includes both in-person and virtual instruction. Polk County Schools in Tennessee also announced schedule changes Thursday because of flooding and hazardous road conditions. The district initially placed West...