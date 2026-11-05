undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
PolitiFact FL: What’s next for a Democratic Congress: Oversight. Maybe impeachment.
By WLRN Public Media,2 days ago
WLRN has partnered with PolitiFact to fact-check Florida politicians. The Pulitzer Prize-winning team seeks to present the true facts, unaffected by agenda or biases. In the 1972 movie “The Candidate,” the politician played by actor Robert Redford wins his Senate election and then pulls his campaign aide aside, asking, “What do we do now?” Famously, the movie ends and he never gets an answer.