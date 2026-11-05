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Ocala group crafting comfort for vets and children through thousands of blankets, hats, other handmade goods
By Staff Report,3 days ago
Over a year after setting out to craft lap blankets for others, a dedicated group of crafters in an Ocala retirement community has donated dozens of their handmade afghans to military veterans, patients undergoing medical treatments, and children facing crisis situations across Marion County. Last year, Lt. Col. Joseph Brown...
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