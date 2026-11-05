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DeSoto Supervisors Push SpaceXAI to Raise Buyout Offers
By Jon Myers,2 days ago
Members of the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors say the SpaceXAI buyout offers made to Southaven homeowners near the company’s power plant are too low, and some want the county to formally ask the company to pay more. Supervisor Ray Denison led the push. He called the current offers “half-hearted” and said families need enough money to actually relocate. The DeSoto Times-Tribune reported the discussion on Thursday, Nov. 5.
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