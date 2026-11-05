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‘A common interest amongst everybody’: Yampa Valley Entertainment brings performances, community together across Northwest Colorado
By John Camponeschi,2 days ago
From local festivals to major entertainment venues, Craig’s Nick LaGorga is helping communities connect through live music while envisioning a growing role for entertainment in Moffat County’s future. For LaGorga, the magic of live entertainment is not necessarily found beneath the stage lights or in the reception of...