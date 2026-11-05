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Dense Fog Advisory for DeSoto County Until 9 a.m. Thursday
By Jon Myers,2 days ago
A dense fog advisory is in effect for DeSoto County and much of North Mississippi until 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. The National Weather Service in Memphis warns that visibility could drop to a quarter mile or less during the morning commute. Drivers in Southaven, Olive Branch, Horn Lake, Hernando, Walls and surrounding communities should allow extra time and slow down on I-55, I-69, I-269, Goodman Road and Highway 78.