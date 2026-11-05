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Sienna Miller Plucked Her Pink Party Dress From The Early ’90s
By Olivia Allen,2 days ago
Whether you love to throw yourself into the festivities or you identify as more of a Scrooge type, there’s no denying that party season, with all of the attendant chit-chat and canapés, is on its way. So there’s no time like the present to get ahead on outfit planning. This year, take inspiration from Sienna Miller, who brought a little showgirl flair to the red-carpet last night in a vintage candy-pink mini that represented something of a break from her usual style playbook.