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Celtics Get Payton Pritchard Update After Injury Scare in Bucks Game
By Keith Watkins,2 days ago
BOSTON MASSACHUSETTS- OCTOBER 13: Payton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics looks on against the Toronto Raptors in the first half during a preseason game at TD Garden on October 13, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by China Wong/Getty Images) Getty.