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‘Made a mistake’ – Ex-Lakers star released for Bronny James impresses fans in Knicks debut
By Ishaan Bhattacharya,2 days ago
Dalton Knecht had an impressive debut with the New York Knicks weeks after the Los Angeles Lakers released him over Bronny James for their last roster spot. Knecht was the Lakers' first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft while Bronny went 52nd in the same draft. Knecht earned a rotational opportunity as a rookie while Bronny focused on development, with Knecht averaging 9.1 points.