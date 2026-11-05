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LeBron James names Luka Doncic and one more NBA star as his ‘favourites’
By Divij Kulkarni,2 days ago
LeBron James named his two favourite stars in the NBA, and his very short list includes former LA Lakers teammate Luka Doncic. A lot has been made of LeBron James' departure from the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The fact that it was going to become Luka Doncic's team has often been brought up as one of the reasons he left. So far, though, the decision seems to be paying off well for both parties.