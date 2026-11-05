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All Lieutenants and Commanders in the DMZ in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
By Lucas Lapetina,2 days ago
If you want more from us, take two seconds to add us to your preferred sources, please. Across the entire DMZ Hajin map, there will be several Lieutenants and Commanders to defeat in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. These characters work as a kind of bosses for the map, offering money rewards, special equipment, and weapons. There are 10 Lieutenants and 3 Commanders to defeat.