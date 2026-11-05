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Amid controversy over Hossam Hassan's departure: media coordinator for the Egypt national team resigns
3 days ago
A sharp message to the "marginalised" figure in the football federation. Mohamed Morad, the media coordinator of Egypt's senior national team, has resigned from his post today, Thursday, ending five years with the Pharaohs' media staff. His time spanned the reign of Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz right up to the current technical staff led by Hossam Hassan and his brother Ibrahim.