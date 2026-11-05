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Because a duo did it ‘incredibly well’: Jürgen Klopp explains surprising decision to do without Yann Aurel Bisseck
By Tim Ursinus,2 days ago
One or two familiar names are missing from the squad list for the Germany national team’s upcoming Nations League fixtures. The omission of Inter Milan’s Yann Aurel Bisseck was a particular surprise. Jürgen Klopp explained his absence primarily by pointing to the performances of two other centre-backs.