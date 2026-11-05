undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
"Like a ghost": Ronaldo ignores Jesus in the farewell week
By GOAL,3 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo dropped a bombshell by announcing his retirement from international football. The behind-the-scenes detail proved even more intriguing. According to reports in the Portuguese press, the national team captain never bothered to inform his coach Jorge Jesus of the decision that brought him to the brink of ending his career in his country's shirt.