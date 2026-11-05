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Sending a message to Yamal: Raphinha says 'I'm keeping an eye on Hamza Abdelkarim' and wants to end his career at Barcelona on one condition
3 days ago
The Brazilian star declares: my goalscoring numbers surprised me. Raphinha has spoken about his emotions after extending his Barcelona contract until 2030, insisting that another spell in the Blaugrana shirt fills him and his family with pride. The Brazilian captain also revealed his hope of ending his career at the Catalan club.