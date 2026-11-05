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Maverick County Explores Fire and EMS Options for Rural Communities
2 days ago
The Maverick County Commissioners Court discussed alternatives for improving fire protection and emergency medical services in rural communities during its Wednesday, November 4, 2026 meeting, including an emergency services district, additional stations and private ambulance providers. Grants Department Director Isaak Ruiz initiated the discussion, citing the distances emergency crews must...