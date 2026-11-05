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Eagle Pass City Council Approves Resolution Seeking Consideration for Next Generation Military Installation
3 days ago
The Eagle Pass City Council unanimously approved a resolution during their Wednesday, November 4, 2026 meeting requesting that Eagle Pass be considered as a potential location for a proposed next-generation military installation and seeking support from federal and state officials. Councilwoman Jessica Rey Ramon presented the initiative after Mayor Aaron...