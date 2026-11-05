undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Seifert Wins Minnesota Senate District 15 Seat, Plans to Focus on Rural Priorities
3 days ago
MARSHALL, Minn. — Republican Braxton Seifert is headed to the Minnesota Senate after defeating DFL candidate Andrea Boettger in the Senate District 15 race. Speaking with Marshall Radio on election night from a joint campaign headquarters in Ghent with Republican House candidate Brad Hennen, Seifert said improving opportunities for young people and families in Minnesota motivated him to run.
8