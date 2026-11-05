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Dan Ervin Rhoads
3 days ago
Dan Ervin Rhoads, 74, of New Ross passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at home. Born Aug. 13, 1952, in Crawfordsville, Dan was the son of James “Donald” and Kathryn (Mercer) Rhoads. A lifelong resident of Montgomery County, Dan was a devoted family man, hardworking farmer, generous community supporter, and proud Purdue Boilermaker. Known for his quick wit, sharp mind, and stubborn, ornery personality, Dan had a heart of gold and left lasting memories with everyone who knew him.