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Maverick County Hospital District Selected for More Than $1.7 Million in Rural Healthcare Grants
3 days ago
The Maverick County Hospital District was selected to receive $1,773,293 through two rural healthcare grant initiatives supporting healthcare workforce development and improvements to medical facilities and equipment. The funding was included in an October 29, 2026, announcement by Governor Greg Abbott involving approximately $87 million for rural healthcare services across...