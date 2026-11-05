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Eagle Pass City Council Selects Oki Villasenor for Sports Facilities Management Contract Talks
2 days ago
The Eagle Pass City Council on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 authorized City Manager Homero Balderas to negotiate with longtime football coach Oscar Oki Villaseñor to manage the Patsy Winn Sports Complex and City Golf Course, despite an evaluation committee’s recommendation favoring a higher-scoring management firm. The proposal sought...