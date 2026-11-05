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SMSU to Host Third Annual First-Generation Student Day Today
3 days ago
MARSHALL, Minn. — Southwest Minnesota State University will celebrate first-generation college students Thursday, Nov. 5, with its third annual First Gen Student Day. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the upper level of the SMSU Student Center. Activities will include tie-dye, interactive activities and poster presentations highlighting students, employees and alumni who are or were first-generation college students.