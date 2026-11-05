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Minnesota Voters Approve School Funding Amendment
3 days ago
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota voters have approved a constitutional amendment increasing the amount of money distributed annually from the state’s Permanent School Fund. The amendment raises the annual distribution from 2.5% to 4.5% of the fund’s value. The fund, which is supported by revenue from state trust lands, is valued at approximately $2.3 billion. The change is expected to provide additional funding for public schools without increasing individual income or property taxes. The amendment takes effect July 1, 2027.