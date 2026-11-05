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Lithium-Ion Batteries Caused Fatal Fire That Killed Dorchester Firefighter Kilduff
By Sam Cavanaugh,2 days ago
Boston fire officials said Wednesday that lithium-ion batteries caused the Dorchester house fire that killed firefighter Robert “Bobby” Kilduff Jr. in May, a 24-year veteran of the department who died after falling from the third story of a burning home during a three-alarm blaze. The announcement offers new information about the cause of the fire that claimed Kilduff’s life, even as two separate investigations into his death continue.