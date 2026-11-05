undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
American Airlines Dropped Trump’s Name From West Palm Beach Gate Screens Ahead Of Midterm Elections
By Matthew Klint,3 days ago
American Airlines quietly removed the Trump reference from its gate monitors for flights to West Palm Beach. The timing will invite speculation, but the simpler destination label is an improvement regardless of what prompted the change, which does not appear politically-motivated to me. American Airlines Removes Trump Reference From West...